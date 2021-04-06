Here's why Chris Hemsworth feels critics don't view him as 'serious' actor

Left Menu

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth recently reflected on his career and why critics don't view him as a "serious" actor during a new interview about 'Thor

Chris Hemsworth (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth recently reflected on his career and why critics don't view him as a "serious" actor during a new interview about 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. According to E! News, Hemsworth said that movie fanatics do not rank his acting talents alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio or Daniel Day Lewis simply because he's muscular. He explained, "Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I'd probably be called a serious actor."

Talking about portraying Thor as not being an easy task, the actor said, "The training across 10 years of doing it is a full-time job." He continued, "That and then a 12-hour shooting day--it's real grind. It's incredibly rewarding, too--you have to look at it like a professional athlete." Indeed, as the Marvel star explains, "there's an aesthetic that the role requires." After all, Thor is a literal Norse god.

As per E! News, Hemsworth and the rest of the crew have started filming on the fourth installment of the franchise, 'Thor: Love and Thunder', following a postponement caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He said the nearly five-month delay was for the best, as it gave him more time to prepare for the role. (ANI)

