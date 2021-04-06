Pete Davidson moves out of home he shared with his mother

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson has moved out of his mother's home. According to Fox News, the 27-year-old actor had been living with his mother in the Staten Island borough of New York City for some time now and had poked fun at himself a number of times. They own the house together.

However, he recently revealed he's now living on his own. Last week, TikTok user @ddanidoubledd shared a video chat with Davidson in which the 'SNL' star was asked about mental health. The star paused to unlock the door to his new home before answering.

He said, "I just moved out of my mom's house. I'm fully out, I got a pad." According to the New York Post though, the 'Saturday Night Live' star didn't go far as he remained in Staten Island.

As per Fox News, the comedian confirmed roughly two years ago that he and his mother went in on a house together. He said at the time that he called the basement his "man cave", but "the Mulaneys [comedian John Mulaney and his wife Annamarie] told me that if I call it that, they will no longer be my friend".

"So now I call it 'the' Basement, like 'the' Ohio State University." "It's the 'the' that's important," he clarified as the audience laughed.

Davidson's semi-autobiographical film 'The King of Staten Island' also features his character living with his mother, played by Marisa Tomei. Citing real estate records, the New York Post's Page Six reported that Davidson and his mother paid a whopping USD 4.5 million for the mansion, which includes a private master wing and high-end kitchen.

In February this year, Davidson revealed on "SNL" that he was looking to move out. Davidson joked during the 'Weekend Update' segment, "I like the pandemic Valentine's [Day] because it's the first time being alone wasn't my fault. I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I'm officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go."

He added: "My mom is a lot like this show -- no matter what I do, I'm never asked to leave. Also, they're both really old and noticeably fatigued." (ANI)

