Will Netflix release The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 in 2021? Here’s everything we know

Fans have been waiting for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 for a long time. The original release was previously said to be out in October 2020 in Japan but it was delayed for the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic. After releasing in Japan, the anime series is likely coming to Netflix later in 2021.

The Seven Deadly Sins was first premiered on MBS, TBS, and other JNN stations on October 5, 2014. Apart from Season 1, each season has its unique title. Season 5 has got the title 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment.'

According to a previous statement, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 was expected to broadcast in Japan from January 2021. But that didn't take place. So it is expected Netflix release date would be delayed for several months.

Earlier Netflix released a teaser with a plot for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5. The plot mentioned, "When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm."

Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment streams 2021. pic.twitter.com/vrZ9pXqn0z — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 11, 2020

As told by IMDb, The Seven Deadly Sins stars include Bryce Papenbrook, Erika Harlacher, Max Mittelman, Cristina Valenzuela, Erica Mendez, Ben Diskin, Erik Scott Kimerer, Yûki Kaji, Rintarou Nishi, Misaki Kuno, Sora Amamiya, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Jun Fukuyama, Robbie Daymond, Kaiji Tang, Aoi Yûki, and Kyle Hebert.

The Seven Deadly Sins are a band of knights in the land of Britannia who had disbanded ten years earlier after being framed for plotting a coup of the Liones Kingdom, the Holy Knights who sequestered them before taking control in the wake of a rebellion they organized.

Liones' third princess, Elizabeth Liones, finds the Seven Deadly Sins' leader, Meliodas, before they search out his comrades so they can clear their names and liberate Liones from the Holy Knights, who were manipulated by a demon named Fraudrin into unsealing the Demon Race from their prison. As the Sins fight against the Ten Commandments led by his brother Zeldris, Meliodas is revealed to be the Demon King's cursed son whose destiny is tied to Elizabeth's.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

