The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 might release in October 2021

One of the most popular Japanese anime series, The Rising of the Shield Hero was renewed for Season 2 and Season 3 in September 2019. The second season is scheduled for release in 2021 - no wonder fans are waiting for it.

On March 6, 2021, the official Twitter handle of the fantasy-action series confirmed that The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 will release in October 2021. The caption reads: "I'll protect them, no matter what. ShieldHero Returns this October."

I'll protect them, no matter what. 🛡 #ShieldHero Returns this October. pic.twitter.com/Da4xbEYus4 — The Rising of the Shield Hero (@ShieldHeroEN) March 6, 2021

The creators also confirmed that Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is under production. The announcement was made at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a Japanese dark fantasy isekai light novel series written by Aneko Yusagi. It follows the story of Naofumi Iwatani, an easygoing Japanese youth, who would be summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves.

In the first season, we saw how Naofumi Iwatani and his friend grew up. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show that they remember everything they learned from Season 1. The plot will also revolve around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani and his friends, who will face various challenges while traveling into another world. They will confront a giant enemy called Spirit Turtle.

Naofumi would become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight with Wave the inter-dimensional gang of monsters. Fans will see more of Naofumi Iwatani and his gang that comprises of Filo and Raphtalia in the upcoming season. Jointly they will try to save the world, as told by the director, Masato Jibo. Watch the trailer of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 released by Kadokawa.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 does not have an exact official release date but it is expected to be out in October 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

