Natalia Anderson to tackle comedy pilot 'Maggie' for ABC

ABC has roped in Natalia Anderson to helm the pilot episode of its upcoming single-camera comedy ''Maggie''. Anderson is best known for directing multiple episodes of CBS comedy series ''Life in Pieces''. Her other TV directing credits include ''Black-ish'', ''Single Parents'', ''Brews Brothers'' and ''Grown-ish''.

''Maggie'', which is based on the short film of the same name by Tim Curcio, will feature Rebecca Rittenhouse in the lead role, as per Variety.

The story follows a young woman who tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone’s future, but her present is a mess. Actors David Del Rio, Chris Elliot, Ray Ford, and Leonardo Nam will also feature in the pilot.

20th Television will produce with Maggie Mull, Justin Adler, Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton serving as executive producers.

