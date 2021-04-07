Left Menu

It's a wrap for Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal-starrer 'The Rapist'

Bollywood actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal have completed the shooting of Aparna Sen's upcoming directorial project 'The Rapist'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 12:47 IST
A behind-the-scenes picture from 'The Rapist' featuring Aparna Sen, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal have completed the shooting of Aparna Sen's upcoming directorial project 'The Rapist'. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Instagram handle. He also shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of Arjun, Aparna and Konkona.

Taran wrote, "KONKONA - ARJUN RAMPAL: FILMING OVER... Start-to-finish shoot of #TheRapist - starring #KonkonaSenSharma, #ArjunRampal and #TanmayDhanania - was completed in #NewDelhi... Post-production is currently underway... Directed by Aparna Sen... Produced by Applause Entertainment and Quest Films." The much-awaited film is produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Quest Films. The film deals with the complex themes of sexual violence and restorative justice while exploring the aftermath of a dark, violent night on the victims as well as the perpetrators of the crime. It also delves into how one's idealistic views are drastically altered when the truth hits uncomfortably close to home.

'The Rapist' sees the reunion of the talented mother-daughter duo of Aparna and Konkona after several successful films including the National Award-winning, 'Mr And Mrs Iyer'. The project also marks Aparna's third Hindi film after helming 'Saari Raat' in 2015 and 2017's 'Sonata.' This sensitive, unflinching drama also stars Tanmay Dhanania in a pivotal role. The post-production of the film is currently underway. (ANI)

