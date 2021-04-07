Left Menu

Joss Whedon reportedly clashed with Gal Gadot on 'Justice League'

In response, the director reportedly threatened to harm Gadot's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. In a statement to THR, Gadot said, I had my issues with Whedon and Warner Bros.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:27 IST
Joss Whedon reportedly clashed with Gal Gadot on 'Justice League'
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

''Justice League'' director Joss Whedon reportedly had clashes with Gal Gadot on the set of the superhero blockbuster.

Gadot reportedly disagreed with Whedon's approach to her character, which was markedly different from the one she was playing in the stand-alone Patty Jenkins' directed movie.

Whedon, who faced accusations of rude behavior and creating a toxic work environment on his movie sets, was brought to ''Justice League'' after Zack Snyder had to leave the superhero blockbuster midway due to a family tragedy.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ray Fisher detailed the issues he faced while working with Whedon on the Warner Bros film.

The publication also reports the ''clash'' between Gadot and Whedon thought the director declined to comment on the story.

THR quotes a knowledgeable source saying that Gadot was unhappy with Whedon's take on Justice League and had ''issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next.'' ''Justice League'' hit theatres only five months after the first ''Wonder Woman''.

The biggest clash came when Gadot pushed back on some new dialogue Whedon had written. In response, the director reportedly ''threatened to harm Gadot's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.'' In a statement to THR, Gadot said, ''I had my issues with (Whedon) and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorized rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburgs Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germanys coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. With the museum fo...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021