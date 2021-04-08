Left Menu

Eye candy: getting high at California's Sugar Rush theme park

"Everything has been just stay in the car and don't go out and now it's just walking around but safely so it's definitely weird." "This is a really great, very happy change," said Carine Weingarten. Sugar Rush, at the parking lot of the Woodland Hills Westfield shopping arcade, is expected to run until May 2.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 03:14 IST
Eye candy: getting high at California's Sugar Rush theme park

Craving for candy without the calories?

Feast your eyes on a whirl of giant lollipops, cupcakes and all things sweet at Sugar Rush, a pop-up theme park in Los Angeles. Pop a free treat into your mouth at the end, after walking through with a mask. "I'm in love with this place. The minute I stepped in here I felt like I'm having a sugar rush without eating any sugar," said Guia Weingarten, a young visitor.

The brightly colored park, created with 350 gallons of paint on a 50,000 square foot parking lot, was meant to be a drive-through experience at the height of the pandemic. But as lockdown curbs eased, plans changed to allow visitors to linger up close with its oversized unicorns, giraffes and kangaroos, explore its mirrored corridors, and interact with colorfully costumed cast members.

"We like to say that Sugar Rush is Burning Man and Willy Wonka getting together for a radical spin-off and that's what you have here," said Jasen Smith, chief executive of Experiential Supply, who created the park. The park may seem to be geared toward kids, "but really we want mom, dad, brother, sister that are a little older to come here and really enjoy it," he added.

It was a "surreal experience" for grown-up visitor Jade Alonso. "Everything has been just stay in the car and don't go out and now it's just walking around but safely so it's definitely weird." "This is a really great, very happy change," said Carine Weingarten.

Sugar Rush, at the parking lot of the Woodland Hills Westfield shopping arcade, is expected to run until May 2.

Also Read: Los Angeles sheriff will reveal cause of Tiger Woods crash

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...

Britain will have enough electricity over summer - National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the countrys National Grid Electricity System Operator ESO said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year.Electricity demand is...

FEATURE-With Thai boxing, Egyptian women fight sex attacks and stereotypes

By Menna A. Farouk ABU ZAABAL, Egypt, April 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F our young Egyptian women, wearing headscarves, leggings and boxing gloves, punch and kick each other, encouraged by their female coach Samah Ahmed - founder of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021