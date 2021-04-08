Left Menu

Nick Offerman boards Hulu limited series 'Pam & Tommy'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-04-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 11:02 IST
Nick Offerman boards Hulu limited series 'Pam & Tommy'
Representative image. Image Credit: Facebook (@NickOffermanOfficial)

''Parks and Recreation'' alum Nick Offerman will feature alongside Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Hulu's upcoming series ''Pam & Tommy''.

The limited series, which will also feature actor Seth Rogen, will chronicle the story behind the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the 1990s, reported Deadline.

It will also track the relationship between ''Baywatch'' star Anderson (James) and ''Motley Crue'' drummer Lee (Stan), who married less than a week after they met in 1995.

According to Deadline, Offerman will play Uncle Miltie.

''Big and burly, this legendary prolific porn impresario brings his larger-than-life stature into the workplace to keep things lively and real. 'The money guy', Uncle Miltie helps Rand (Rogen) distribute the sex tape. A borderline sociopath, he treads the line between humorous and horrific,'' the character description read. The eight-episode series will be helmed by ''I, Tonya'' director Craig Gillespie with Rob Siegel serving as the writer.

The duo will also executive produce the show alongside Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Grey; James Franco, Dave Franco and Vince Jolivette for Ramona; Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Anapurna; as well as DV DeVincentis, Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Offerman is best known for playing Ron Swanson in hit NBC sitcom ''Parks and Recreation''. He most recently featured in FX series ''Devs''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Indians expect Chawla to play key role this season

Piyush Chawlas skill-set will not only help Mumbai Indians in the pressure situation in this years IPL but his immense experience will also be useful in mentoring the young spinners in the squad, the defending champions said on Thursday.Mum...

Vishnu Saravanan becomes 2nd Indian sailor to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

India will compete in more than one sailing event in an Olympics for the first time after Vishnu Saravanan on Thursday qualified for the Tokyo Games in Laser STD Class after finishing second in the Asian Qualifier in Oman.Nethra Kumanan on ...

Maharashtra's Satara, Sangli, Panvel centres run out of COVID-19 vaccines stock: Rajesh Tope

Satara, Sangli, Panvel have stopped vaccination while Buldhana has only todays vaccine doses left in stock, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday. Tope informed that Satara, Sangli, and Panvel centres have stopped the COV...

Rohingyas detained in Jammu not to be deported to Myanmar without due process, says SC

The Supreme Court Thursday said that Rohingyas detained in Jammu shall not be deported to Myanmar without following the prescribed process.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order on a plea seeking immediate release of det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021