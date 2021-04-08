Nick Offerman boards Hulu limited series 'Pam & Tommy'

''Parks and Recreation'' alum Nick Offerman will feature alongside Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Hulu's upcoming series ''Pam & Tommy''.

The limited series, which will also feature actor Seth Rogen, will chronicle the story behind the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the 1990s, reported Deadline.

It will also track the relationship between ''Baywatch'' star Anderson (James) and ''Motley Crue'' drummer Lee (Stan), who married less than a week after they met in 1995.

According to Deadline, Offerman will play Uncle Miltie.

''Big and burly, this legendary prolific porn impresario brings his larger-than-life stature into the workplace to keep things lively and real. 'The money guy', Uncle Miltie helps Rand (Rogen) distribute the sex tape. A borderline sociopath, he treads the line between humorous and horrific,'' the character description read. The eight-episode series will be helmed by ''I, Tonya'' director Craig Gillespie with Rob Siegel serving as the writer.

The duo will also executive produce the show alongside Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Grey; James Franco, Dave Franco and Vince Jolivette for Ramona; Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Anapurna; as well as DV DeVincentis, Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Offerman is best known for playing Ron Swanson in hit NBC sitcom ''Parks and Recreation''. He most recently featured in FX series ''Devs''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)