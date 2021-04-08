Left Menu

Benny Safdie joins cast of 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' adaptation

''Uncut Gems'' co-director Benny Safdie will star alongside Rachel McAdams in the film adaptation of author Judy Blume's classic novel ''Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret''.

Written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig of ''The Edge of Seventeen'' fame, the movie will also feature ''Ant-Man'' star Abby Ryder Fortson and Oscar winner Kathy Bates.

According to Collider, the coming-of-age story is about Margaret Simon (Fortson), a sixth-grader who is questioning everything about adolescence and puberty and is searching the universe for whatever answers she can find.

With her mother (McAdams) and grandmother (Bates) trying to guide her through a time when everything is changing, they too find that you never stop questioning your path and defining what is meaningful in your life.

Safdie, who previously featured in movies such as ''Good Time'' and ''Pieces of a Woman'', will portray Margaret's father, Herb.

James L Brooks and his Gracie Films banner will produce alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Brooks, Fremon Craig, and Blume.

Safdie will next appear in Paul Thomas Anderson's next film, opposite Bradley Cooper as well as Showtime's TV series ''The Curse'' with Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. He most recently joined the cast of Disney Plus' upcoming ''Obi-Wan Kenobi'' series.

