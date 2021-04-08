Left Menu

Scott Disick misses out Easter party at Kardashian-Jenner's house for Miami vacation with Amelia Hamlin

American reality TV star Scott Disick and her model girlfriend Amelia Hamlin have skipped Kardashian-Jenner's Easter celebration to spend their time together in Miami.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:24 IST
Scott Disick misses out Easter party at Kardashian-Jenner's house for Miami vacation with Amelia Hamlin
Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin. Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Scott Disick and her model girlfriend Amelia Hamlin have skipped Kardashian-Jenner's Easter celebration to spend their time together in Miami. According to E! News, the duo was spotted walking hand in hand along a beach in Florida on Easter Sunday, where Amelia was seen wearing a pink monokini and white skirt while Scott donned striped trunks and a matching shirt. Amelia's sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, also joined them for the vacation.

Reportedly, the couple missed the Kardashian-Jenner Easter celebration, this year. According to the celebration pictures that went viral on the photo-sharing platform on Sunday (local time), Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were at the family gathering in Palm Springs, California with their daughter True Thompson. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also appeared to be in attendance with their daughter Stormi Webster. Kim Kardashian also took part in the holiday festivities with her children North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, and Kendall Jenner, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner did, as well.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian who is dating Travis Barker also took part in the family gathering with her children Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, who she shares with Scott. However, this is not the first time that Scott and Amelia have been invited to the Kardashian-Jenner party. They were first spotted together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last year where their romance became official.

Since then the paparazzi have spotted the duo multiple times on vacations together. According to sources, Amelia has met Scott's kids, too. They were all spotted dining at Sugar Factory in Miami back in February. Amelia, who is the youngest daughter of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, even addressed Scott as her "dream man" on Instagram, last month.

"Scott and Amelia are getting serious and it is going really well. They are both chill and love to have fun and be out doing things. They are both really social people and like going out but also love a good night at home together," a source close to Scott told E! News, last month. Recently, Kourtney also shared some photos of gateway to Utah with her children, Travis and his kids. A source told E! News, that the couple has been casually dating since December.

While talking about ex-partners Kourtney and Scott, E! News reported that back in November a close source to both the stars told that the mother of three is not concerned about who her ex is dating as long as it keeps him happy and busy. The source also noted that Scott is "at his best" when he is "able to find a balance between dating and family time."

In January, after Kourtney's romance with Travis became official, a source close to Scott shared to E! News that the 37-year-old thinks Travis is a "great guy" and that "he's really happy for Kourtney." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...

Pakistan visit to Kabul called off after explosives' find

A plane carrying Pakistans parliament speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was turned back on Thursday as it was about to land in Kabul after explosives, apparently years old, were found near the airport building, a senior Afghan military ...

Bangladeshi terrorist of Ansarullah Bangla Team jailed for 7 yrs

A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist of the outlawed Ansarullah Bangla Team to seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India.Rizual Islam, 25, of Bangladeshs Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021