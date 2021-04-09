UK PM Johnson pays tribute to Prince Philip

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Prince Philip, who died on Friday, saying the country would mourn with the royal family and Queen Elizabeth, who had lost her "strength and stay of more than 70 years".

"We remember the duke ... above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than 70 years," Johnson said.

"And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation's thoughts must turn today."

