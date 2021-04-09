Left Menu

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit on Friday shared a picture of a mesmerising beach during her exotic vacation in the Maldives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:15 IST
Madhuri Dixit shares mesmerising picture of her getaway in Maldives
Madhuri. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit on Friday shared a picture of a mesmerising beach during her exotic vacation in the Maldives. The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood, who is back in the bay after enjoying her much-needed beach vacation in the Maldives, hopped on to Instagram and posted a throwback gorgeous picture. The snap sees the 'million-dollar smile girl' enjoying her time in the essence of nature's beauty.

Referring to the sunset time at the beach, Madhuri captioned the picture as 'The magic hour'. The 'Kalank' star sported carrot red shorts with a floral cut-sleeve top. The actor kept her wet-wavy luscious locks open and bore a no-makeup look.

The snap posted over the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 2 lakh likes, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire stuck emoticons. Of late, the 'Gulab Gang' star has been quite active on social media and had shared many pictures and videos from her Maldives trip diaries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'. The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress. (ANI)

