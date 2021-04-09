Left Menu

Prince Philip, a skilled sportsman

09-04-2021
Prince Philip, a skilled sportsman

Prince Philip, who passed away on Friday, was a dedicated and skilled sportsman who used sport as an escape from the duties of royal life.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a skilled, competitive sailor and his activities on the water helped establish Cowes as a centre of yachting excellence.

He was also a very good cricketer, the BBC reported.

The legendary Australian batsman, Don Bradman, once said, only half-jokingly, that he should have been considered by the England selectors.

Philip, the lifelong companion of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, passed away peacefully, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. He was 99.

Philip’s great love was polo, which he played until he was in his fifties, enduring his fair share of falls.

When arthritis made it difficult to swing a mallet he took up carriage driving, popular in Europe but not in the UK.

He helped establish it, writing much of the rulebook which governs the sport in this country, the report said.

Prince Philip dedicated his life to supporting his wife and was a permanent fixture by her side on royal engagements over the decades.

Despite their familiarity to millions around the world, public comments about one another were rare.

But in a speech to mark their golden wedding anniversary in 1997 the Queen made it clear how dearly important her husband was.

She described him as ''someone who doesn't take easily to compliments, but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I and his whole family, in this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know''.

