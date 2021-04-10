Em Haine to star in millennial nun pilot ‘Our Ladies Of Brooklyn’

''Deadpool'' actor Em Haine has been tapped to star alongside Caitlin Kinnunen and Bella Ortiz in The CW’s millennial nun pilot ''Our Ladies of Brooklyn''.

The comedy drama is written by Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir with Tessa Blake attached to direct. According to Deadline the story centres on two millennial nuns – Sister Francis (Kinnunen), a devout true believer, and Sister Maggie (Ortiz), a new arrival who has yet to take her final vows – who start as strangers and become sisters on a funny, spiritual journey to understand their own faith and place in the Catholic Church.

Haine will play Ellie, Sister Francis’ younger sister who arrives out of nowhere to wreak havoc. Jennie Snyder Urman is executive producing the show along with Joanna Klein via her Sutton St. Productions.

