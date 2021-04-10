Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to headline series adaptation of 'The Second Home'

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, widely known for playing Jaime Lannister in the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones', will star in the series adaptation of the Christina Clancy novel 'The Second Home'. As per Variety, Coster-Waldau will also serve as an executive producer on the series which is currently in the works at Sony's TriStar TV.

The story follows the Gordon and Shaw families beyond a fateful summer on Cape Cod. Told through two generations, the story explores how a devastating secret can derail young love, tear apart families, and change the fate of countless individuals forever if they let it. 'The Second Home' was Clancy's debut novel. It was published by St. Martin's Press in June 2020.

No network or writer is currently attached to the upcoming project, but Coster-Waldau will executive produce along with his producing partners Joe Derrick and Jeffrey Chassen under their Ill Kippers banner. If the series moves forward, it would mark Coster-Waldau's first television role since 'Game of Thrones' ended in 2019. He famously played Jaime Lannister throughout the megahit HBO show's eight-season run. His time on the series earned him two Emmy nominations for best-supporting actor in a drama in both 2018 and 2019.

On the film front, he is known for roles in projects such as 'Nightwatch', 'Shot Caller', 'Gods of Egypt', and 'A Thousand Times Good Night'. Meanwhile, Ill Kippers banner is currently preparing to release the feature 'Against the Ice' later this year on Netflix, in which Coster-Waldau will star. He also co-wrote the film with Derrick.

Based on the novel 'Two Against the Ice' by Ejnar Mikkelsen, the film details the so-called Alabama Expedition in 1909 led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Coster-Waldau). As for 'Game of Thrones', the fantasy series came to an end in May 2019, but its franchise will live on for a long time to come. Its upcoming prequel series titled 'House of the Dragon' is slated to begin production this year.

The prequel is set a few hundred years prior to the events of 'GOT' and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'. The series received a 10-episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut. 'House of the Dragon' is only one of several 'GOT' TV projects currently in the works. Variety had earlier reported that a 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' series is in early development at HBO, while an animated 'Game of Thrones' project is in the works at HBO Max. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)