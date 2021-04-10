Kid Delicious limited series in the works

A limited series based on the life of popular American pool player Kid Delicious is being developed by Emmy-winning writer Todd Robinson and producer Rocky Lang.

According to Deadline, Robinson and Lang have acquired Kid Delicious' life rights to develop the eight-episode limited series.

The 42-year-old pool player, whose real name is Danny Basavich, started out as a pool hustler in early 2000s and turned to professional pool in 2004-2005. The New Jersey native became an international sensation after his videos went viral on the Internet. He acquired the nickname Kid Delicious after defeating a player monickered Kid Vicious. “Over two years ago, Robinson traveled to New Jersey to spend time with Danny and his family and has been staying in close contact with them since then in the hope of acquiring the much sought-after rights to this inspiring tale about the ultimate hustle,” Robinson's representative said.

Robinson will write and direct the series, with Lang attached as producer.

The duo have previously worked together on 1996's ''White Squall'', directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott. Robinson wrote the movie and co-produced it with Lang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)