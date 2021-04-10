Left Menu

Pope praises Prince Philip's devotion to family

Pope Francis has offered Queen Elizabeth II heartfelt condolences for the loss of her husband and praised the late Prince Philip for his devotion to marriage and distinguished record of public service.

Pope Francis has offered Queen Elizabeth II “heartfelt condolences” for the loss of her husband and praised the late Prince Philip for his devotion to marriage and “distinguished record” of public service. In a telegram sent by the Vatican's secretary of state and made public on Saturday, Francis said he was “saddened” to learn of Philip's death on Friday at age 99. “Recalling Prince Philip's devotion to his marriage and family, his distinguished record of public service and his commitment to the education and advancement of future generations, His Holiness commends him to the merciful love of Christ our Redeemer,” read the telegram sent in the pontiff's name.

“Upon you and upon all who grieve his loss in the sure hope of the resurrection, the Holy Father invokes the Lord's blessings of consolation and peace,” the message concluded.

