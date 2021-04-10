'Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!' Deepika Padukone posts throwback photo

Even as 'Indiranagar ki gunda' memes abounded on the Internet, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Saturday treated fans to a super adorable throwback photo from her childhood days adding a quirky caption to it. A recent advertisement featuring ace cricketer Rahul Dravid as a super angry avatar surfaced on social media triggering a horde of memes.

In the video, Dravid yells 'Indiranagar ka gunda hun' while struck in traffic. Dravid is seen as uncharacteristically angry and shouting in the ad. Indiranagar is a locality in Bengaluru, which is the hometown of both Padukone and Dravid. The 'Om Shanti Om' star hopped on to Instagram and put out a priceless picture from archives and said, " Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!" and added a laughing with teary eyes emoticon.

The picture sees Deepika dressed up in winter clothes a hand-knitted white cap and a light brown sweater with blue stripes and peach coloured pants with pink woollen socks. The tiny tot is seen chewing on something as she keeps her hand close to her mouth. With fringes peeking out of the cap, baby Deepika who is seen sitting on the floor by her bed sports a smile as she looks at the camera. Deepika also revealed that the picture was clicked by "Mama Padukone" i.e Ujjala Padukone.

Reliving her childhood with the photo, the snap is truly a treat to Deepika's fans who look forward to seeking glimpses of the childhood pictures of their favourite actor. Celebrity followers including Neena Gupta and more than 5 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over their favourite star and left red heart and heart-shaped eyes emoticons over the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)

