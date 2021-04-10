Left Menu

BET honours DMX with special programming block

American hip-hop icon and actor DMX will be honoured by BET with a special block of programming, including the docuseries 'Chronicles

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 20:23 IST
Rapper DMX (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American hip-hop icon and actor DMX will be honoured by BET with a special block of programming, including the docuseries 'Chronicles: Ruff Ryder and Inside the Label: Ruff Ryders'. According to Deadline, DMX, aka Earl Simmons, died today after suffering a heart attack on Friday, April 2.

'Chronicles: Ruff Ryders' will air on BET from 6 to 11 PM ET, with 'Inside the Label: Ruff Ryders' on from 11 PM to midnight ET. Deadline reported Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy as saying, "We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of rap legend, DMX. We join the millions of fans worldwide in sending our deepest condolences to his loved ones and the hip-hop community. He will truly be missed."

"DMX is part of the BET family. From countless appearances on our 'Hip Hop Awards,' including the cyphers to starring in his self-titled docuseries.'DMX: Soul of a Man,' and most recently 'Ruff Ryder Chronicles,' his talents extended beyond music, TV, and film." "His work to help the less fortunate, including his hometown of Mount Vernon, New York, speaks to DMX's benevolent spirit. We will keep his entire family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," added Orlando. (ANI)

