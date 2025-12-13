UP's Human Rights Dilemma: Report Deadline Looms
The National Human Rights Commission has given the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary an additional two months to submit a report and proof of a Rs 10 lakh compensation payment. The case involves the death of Ziauddin, allegedly related to police custody, and non-compliance may lead to further action.
The National Human Rights Commission has extended the deadline for the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to submit a detailed report and proof of compensation payment concerning a 2021 case.
The commission had initially ordered a Rs 10 lakh compensation to Ziauddin's next of kin within four weeks, but the state sought additional time.
If the new two-month deadline is missed, the commission may enforce action under the Protection of Human Rights Act, potentially requiring a personal appearance from the authority involved.
