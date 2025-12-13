UP's Human Rights Dilemma: Report Deadline Looms

The National Human Rights Commission has extended the deadline for the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to submit a detailed report and proof of compensation payment concerning a 2021 case.

The commission had initially ordered a Rs 10 lakh compensation to Ziauddin's next of kin within four weeks, but the state sought additional time.

If the new two-month deadline is missed, the commission may enforce action under the Protection of Human Rights Act, potentially requiring a personal appearance from the authority involved.

