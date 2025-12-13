Left Menu

UP's Human Rights Dilemma: Report Deadline Looms

The National Human Rights Commission has given the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary an additional two months to submit a report and proof of a Rs 10 lakh compensation payment. The case involves the death of Ziauddin, allegedly related to police custody, and non-compliance may lead to further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:40 IST
UP's Human Rights Dilemma: Report Deadline Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission has extended the deadline for the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to submit a detailed report and proof of compensation payment concerning a 2021 case.

The commission had initially ordered a Rs 10 lakh compensation to Ziauddin's next of kin within four weeks, but the state sought additional time.

If the new two-month deadline is missed, the commission may enforce action under the Protection of Human Rights Act, potentially requiring a personal appearance from the authority involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025