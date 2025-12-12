US Transport Secretary Threatens Sanctions Over New York's License Practices

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has issued a stern warning to New York, demanding immediate action to rectify its licensing process for immigrants. The state's alleged negligence has Duffy considering withholding $73 million in highway funds as pressure mounts for compliance.

Duffy's scrutiny follows a tragic incident in Florida involving an unauthorized truck driver. The Transport Department's nationwide audit reveals significant irregularities in New York's licensing, with many licenses issued beyond legal immigrant status limits.

Despite immigrants making up a significant portion of truck drivers, New York's non-domiciled licenses, representing 5% of commercial licenses, are under fire. Further audits and threats loom over states like California and Pennsylvania, escalating the political standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)