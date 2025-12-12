Left Menu

US Transport Secretary Threatens Sanctions Over New York's License Practices

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has threatened to withhold $73 million in highway funds from New York unless it fixes its system of issuing licenses to immigrants. The state has 30 days to respond to the allegations, which include issuing licenses valid beyond immigrants' legal status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:47 IST
US Transport Secretary Threatens Sanctions Over New York's License Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has issued a stern warning to New York, demanding immediate action to rectify its licensing process for immigrants. The state's alleged negligence has Duffy considering withholding $73 million in highway funds as pressure mounts for compliance.

Duffy's scrutiny follows a tragic incident in Florida involving an unauthorized truck driver. The Transport Department's nationwide audit reveals significant irregularities in New York's licensing, with many licenses issued beyond legal immigrant status limits.

Despite immigrants making up a significant portion of truck drivers, New York's non-domiciled licenses, representing 5% of commercial licenses, are under fire. Further audits and threats loom over states like California and Pennsylvania, escalating the political standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025