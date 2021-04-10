Left Menu

Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17; gun salutes mark start of 8-day national mourning in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:35 IST
Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17; gun salutes mark start of 8-day national mourning in UK

Gun salutes rang out across all capitals of the United Kingdom as well as aboard some Royal Navy ships on Saturday in the honour of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away aged 99 at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Soon after the 41-gun salute, Buckingham Palace said that the funeral of the senior royal will take place on April 17.

A national minute's silence will mark the start of the funeral next Saturday at 15:00 local time at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, the Queen's royal residence in south-east England.

''Whilst this is a time of sadness and mourning, the coming days will be an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life,'' a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The arrangements are said to ''very much'' reflect the Duke's own wishes of a lower key rather than a state funeral and have been adapted in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the rules, only 30 people – expected to be the Duke's children, grandchildren and other close family – will attend the ceremony as guests.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be flying in from the US but his pregnant wife, MeghanDuchess of Sussex, has been advised by her doctor not to travel, the palace said.

Earlier, 41 rounds were fired from sites across London, including the Tower of London, the Welsh capital of Cardiff, the Northern Ireland capital of Belfast and from Edinburgh Castle in Scotland at a rate of one shot per minute from midday local time on Saturday to mark the start of an eight-day national mourning period.

''The tradition of Gun Salutes being fired throughout the country to mark significant national events dates back to at least the 18th century, and there are historical records of salutes taking place as early as the 14th century when guns and ammunition began to be adopted more widely,” a statement on the royal website read.

''Similar gun salutes were fired to mark the death of Queen Victoria in 1901,'' it notes.

They also honour the Duke’s strong military links, having served with the Royal Navy in World War II.

''His Royal Highness has been a great friend, inspiration and role model for the armed forces and he will be sorely missed,” said General Sir Nick Carter, the UK’s Chief of the Defence Staff.

“The Duke of Edinburgh served among us during the Second World War, and he remained devoted to the Royal Navy and the armed forces as a whole. A life well lived, His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty. From all of us who serve today and who have served, thank you,'' he said.

People were asked to watch the gun salutes from a distance as they are broadcast both online and on TV.

In line with the coronavirus pandemic concerns, Buckingham Palace has asked the public to not gather in large numbers at the royal residences and consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving flowers in memory of the Duke.

An online Book of Condolence has also been launched on the official palace website.

Announcing the Duke's death on Friday, Buckingham Palace said: ''It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband.

''The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.'' The Duke’s eldest son, Prince Charles – the Prince of Wales, described his father's life as an ''astonishing achievement''.

“I think he'll probably want to be remembered as an individual in his own right,” said Prince Charles, in tribute to his father.

“He didn’t suffer fools gladly so if you said anything that was in any way ambiguous, he’d go ‘make up your mind’, so perhaps it made you choose your words carefully. He was very good at showing you how to do things and instructing you how to do things,” he said.

It is reported that Charles, the heir to the British throne, travelled to Windsor Castle to visit his mother, the Queen, on Friday afternoon. His sister, Princess Anne, said of her late father that he ''treated everyone as an individual, and gave them the respect he felt they were due as individuals''.

Other members of the Royal Family have visited the Queen at Windsor Castle, with Countess of Wessex – her youngest daughter-in-law – saying ''the Queen has been amazing'' as she left the castle with the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, on Saturday.

During the national mourning period Union flags will be flown at half mast, TV presenters will wear black and Parliament will pass no new laws.

As per tradition, the Queen will not carry out any duties either in public or in private, and any new laws requiring Royal Assent will not be sent to her for approval.

Westminster Abbey in London tolled its tenor bell once every 60 seconds for 99 times from 18:00 on Friday, to honour each year of the Duke's life.

Political parties have suspended their campaigning for local elections on May 6 and Parliament is set to honour the Duke with a special House of Commons session on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian president says Kyiv and Ankara share view on threats in Black Sea region

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the positions of Kyiv and Ankara coincide on threats in the Black Sea region and the response to those threats.At a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istan...

EC bans entry of politicians in violence-hit Cooch Behar for next 72 hrs

Invoking its Constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday put in place certain restrictions, including extending the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal after violence in Coo...

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday....

45 students of Jamshedpur B-school test COVID positive

Altogether 45 students of the XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur were on Saturday detected with coronavirus, an official of Jharkhands East Singhbhum district said.Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021