Woman survives murder attempt by husband, rescued from highway

A 25-year-old woman whose throat was slit allegedly by her husband and dumped on Mumbai-Nashik highway managed to survive after onlookers alerted police in time, an official said on Saturday.

The woman was lying bleeding on the Dhamangaon stretch of the busy highway at around 10:45pm on Thursday, and some passersby called Wada police chowki and alerted them, he said.

''Bhiwandi police rushed in and got her hospitalised.

Our probe has found that her name is Ruksana Pathan and she lived with her child at her parents place following a fight with her husband, who slit her throat along with an accomplice,'' he said.

They dumped Ruksana on the highway under the cover of darkness thinking she was dead, he said, adding that the duo was yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)