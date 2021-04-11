Left Menu

Katrina Kaif shares home quarantine photos, amid COVID recovery

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, on Sunday shared her home quarantine photos while recovering from the virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 14:06 IST
Katrina Kaif (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, on Sunday shared her home quarantine photos while recovering from the virus. The 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of sunkissed pictures of herself, along with the caption, "Time and Patience."

In the pictures Katrina could be seen sitting inside what seemed to be her room, sporting a no-makeup look with her hair open. The post got more than five lakh likes within the span of an hour. Earlier this week, Katrina had announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote in a statement posted on Instagram Stories that "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Kartina is among the growing list of Bollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi', which was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on April 20, recently got postponed due to the sudden surge of COVID cases in Mumbai.

Apart from that, Katrina also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, 'Phone Booth' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and a superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

