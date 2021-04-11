Left Menu

DMX to be honoured with memorial in his hometown

American rapper DMX who passed away on Friday (local time), after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose will soon be honoured with a memorial in his hometown. The mayor of Yonkers also suggested a raceway for his memorial.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 16:56 IST
DMX to be honoured with memorial in his hometown
Late American rapper DMX. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper DMX who passed away on Friday (local time), after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose will soon be honoured with a memorial in his hometown. The mayor of Yonkers also suggested a raceway for his memorial. According to TMZ, DMX could soon have a statue or a street named after him in his hometown, but first, the city of Yonkers, in New York has planned to welcoming the late rapper's family to hold his memorial service there, if they agree to do the same.

A source close to the departed soul's family told TMZ that there will be both a private and public memorial, and a meeting Monday to work to finalize possible plans, but Mayor Mike Spano told that he is in favor of DMX's family holding the memorial service at Yonkers Raceway, the city's largest outdoor venue, and wants to help make it happen. Spano further added that the 'Belly' star's hometown wants to ease the burden on his family, and "the door is wide open for them to use the grounds of the horse racing facility, if they want to do so".

Yonkers Raceway has a seating capacity of 7,500, according to TMZ, but under the state's COVID guidelines it would be limited to 20 percent of that number. Mayor Spanos told that it would be fitting for folks to say goodbye to an icon like X in the city where he was raised. Regardless of where the family holds the memorial, the sources confirm that Yonkers will honor DMX with a lasting gesture and Mayor Spanos said that might mean a statue like another famous Yonkers native, Ella Fitzgerald, or a street mural or street naming as "Yonkers wants to make sure DMX's memory lives on in the city, so the next generation can be inspired". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Won't let CM Khattar enter Badauli village: Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will not allow Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to enter Badauli village for an event on April 14.Speaking to the media at the Singhu border, Tikait alleged...

Haridwar all set for second royal bath of Maha Kumbh on Monday

Haridwar is all set for the second royal bath of Maha Kumbh, which will be held on Monday under the COVID-19 protocols amid the alarming situation of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand. Speaking to ANI, Inspector-general of Police, Haridwar K...

Europe needs a more ambitious COVID recovery plan, says France's Beaune

The European Union must shoot for a more ambitious COVID-19 recovery plan than the landmark 750 billion euro stimulus agreed last summer after the epidemics first wave, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Sunday. Beaune ...

UP: Youth held for sodomising 6-year-old boy

A youth was arrested in Lalauli area here on Sunday for allegedly sodomising a minor child, police said.SHO of Lalauli police station Sandeep Tiwari said a 22-year-old man lured the boy to a jungle around Saturday afternoon, and sodomised h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021