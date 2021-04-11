We've lost almost 'the grandfather of the nation' - UK's Prince Andrew

Britain's Prince Andrew, second son of Queen Elizabeth, said on Sunday that the royal family was feeling a great sense of loss following the death of his father Prince Philip on Friday.

"I think the way I would put it is we've lost almost the grandfather of the nation," he told reporters outside a private chapel. He added that the queen had described it as having left a huge void in her life.

