Reuters | London | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:43 IST
We've lost almost 'the grandfather of the nation' - UK's Prince Andrew
Britain's Prince Andrew, second son of Queen Elizabeth, said on Sunday that the royal family was feeling a great sense of loss following the death of his father Prince Philip on Friday.

"I think the way I would put it is we've lost almost the grandfather of the nation," he told reporters outside a private chapel. He added that the queen had described it as having left a huge void in her life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

