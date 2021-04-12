Left Menu

Prince William says 'grandpa' Philip would want us to get on with the job

Prince William, second in line to the British throne, hailed his "grandpa" Prince Philip for his dutiful service to the crown, but said that the late duke would have wanted members of the royal family to get on with their jobs. Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:27 IST
Prince William says 'grandpa' Philip would want us to get on with the job

Prince William, second in line to the British throne, hailed his "grandpa" Prince Philip for his dutiful service to the crown, but said that the late duke would have wanted members of the royal family to get on with their jobs.

Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99. William, known as the Duke of Cambridge, said Philip was an extraordinary man whose life had been defined by service to his country, the queen and the Commonwealth.

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," William, 38, said in a statement on Monday. "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation." "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family."

William said he felt lucky to have had Philip's example to guide him and praised his grandfather for showing great kindness to his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. "Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead," William said.

Philip is lying at rest in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry, whose explosive interview in March alongside his wife Meghan plunged the royal family into crisis, has arrived back in Britain for Philip's funeral on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson led tributes in parliament to Philip, who he said had sustained the monarch throughout the extraordinary Elizabethan age.

"He shaped and protected the monarchy," Johnson said. PRINCE HARRY

Harry, William's brother, has arrived in London from Los Angeles, a source said. Buckingham Palace said Meghan, who is pregnant, will not attend on the advice of her doctor. Harry, sixth in line to the throne, will quarantine in accordance with coronavirus guidelines so that he can attend the ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

"He was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," Harry said. "Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'"

Harry said Philip would be sorely missed by Meghan, Archie and their unborn daughter. Interviewed by Oprah Winfrey last month, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that an unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their unborn child's skin might be.

Harry also bemoaned his family’s reaction to their decision to step back from official duties and move to Los Angeles. In response, Queen Elizabeth said the royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson and Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton, Giles Elgood and Mike Collett-White)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

German conservatives to settle chancellor candidate question this week- Soeder

Germanys conservative bloc will this week settle the question of who should be their joint chancellor candidate in a September election, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Monday.I think we will be in a position this week to reach a deci...

COVID-19: Over 74,000 more vaccinated in Delhi

A total of 74,397 beneficiaries received the coronavirus vaccine in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by Delhis Health Department on Monday.As many as 21,45,265 people have been vaccinated. Out of these 17,...

Soccer-Who will win La Liga's three-way title race?

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are involved in a thrilling three-horse race for the La Liga crown in the closest run contest in Europes top five leagues. With eight games remaining, Atletico lead the standings on 67 points with ...

IMF looking for productive engagement with Ecuador's new government-Okamoto

The International Monetary Fund is looking for strong engagement with Ecuadors new government to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and foster stronger growth, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said on Monday.Okamoto told rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021