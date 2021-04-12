Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 'abundant love' from 60 million Instagram fans

As her Instagram followers hit the 60 million mark, on Monday, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor penned down a note of thanks for all her fans on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:27 IST
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 'abundant love' from 60 million Instagram fans
Shraddha Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As her Instagram followers hit the 60 million mark, on Monday, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor penned down a note of thanks for all her fans on social media. The brown-eyed beauty, who is known for her ace performances and versatile acting, wrote on the picture-sharing website: "Abundant Love!!! #60M Overwhelmed and overflowing with gratitude. Thank you all so, so much for your precious and unlimited love. My fan clubs, sweetest babudies, you guys are the best!!!"

The 'Stree' star wrote this alongside a picture from her getaway at the Maldives in which she is seen practising yoga on the shore of a sea. She further thanked her fan clubs and acknowledged their efforts for making beautiful photo and video edits for her on social media.

"Unlimited love right back, stay safe and please take care of yourselves," she concluded. Shraddha is currently enjoying her vacations in the Maldives and has been quite active on social media in updating her fans about her activities by sharing pictures and videos from the serene location.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and fire emoticons, as they praised the special post. On the professional front, Shraddha recently announced her next project titled 'Chaalbaaz In London', which will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic 'Chaalbaaz' directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the original flick starring late legendary star Sridevi. The actor has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the tele-series 'Naagin' to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

-White House official says Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to increase troops on borders

The Biden administration has secured agreements for Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to place more troops on their borders, a White House official told Reuters on Monday amid the growing number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border.The...

German conservatives to settle chancellor candidate question this week- Soeder

Germanys conservative bloc will this week settle the question of who should be their joint chancellor candidate in a September election, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Monday.I think we will be in a position this week to reach a deci...

COVID-19: Over 74,000 more vaccinated in Delhi

A total of 74,397 beneficiaries received the coronavirus vaccine in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by Delhis Health Department on Monday.As many as 21,45,265 people have been vaccinated. Out of these 17,...

Soccer-Who will win La Liga's three-way title race?

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are involved in a thrilling three-horse race for the La Liga crown in the closest run contest in Europes top five leagues. With eight games remaining, Atletico lead the standings on 67 points with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021