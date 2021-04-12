Left Menu

Historian Yogesh Praveen dead

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:53 IST
Historian Yogesh Praveen dead

Noted historian Yogesh Praveen died on Monday after a brief illness, according to his family.

He was 82.

''He had mild fever this morning after which he took medicines. At about 2 pm, he suddenly became unconscious after which we took him to a hospital where he was declared dead,'' Yogesh Praveen's brother Kaamesh Shrivastava told PTI.

He will be cremated on Tuesday morning, Shrivastava said.

Praveen, a bachelor, wrote more than 30 books on Awadhi culture and Lucknow and contributed several articles in newspapers and magazines, and was given the Padma Shri award.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of the historian.

In a condolence message, he said that Yogesh Praveen had a deep knowledge of the culture and history of Awadh, especially Lucknow.

Through his books and articles, he enabled the public to know about the rich heritage and culture of Awadh, he said.

Praying for peace to the departed soul, the chief minister also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Praveen's brother dismissed reports that he died due to a delay in the arrival of ambulance.

''Due to the pandemic, ambulance could take some time so we took him to hospital on our vehicle. We don't have complaint in this regard,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Two new COVID-19 centres with 375 beds inaugurated in Mumbai

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, two new facilities with a collective capacity of 375 beds have become functional in Worli area in Mumbai.Additionally, the bed capacity of the dedicated COVID-19 health centre in the National Sports Complex...

Indian men's hockey team drops one place to 5th in FIH rankings

The Indian mens hockey team dropped one place to fifth in the FIH world rankings issued on Monday, despite its two wins against Olympic champions Argentina in the Pro League matches.India registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over Argentina on...

Karnataka rules out online examination for higher classes

Bengaluru, Apr 12 PTI Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday ruled out holding examinations online.Speaking to reporters after a meeting in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Narayan, who holds the higher educ...

Sushil Chandra appointed as Chief Election Commissioner in ECI

The President appointed Shri Sushil Chandra the senior-most Election Commissioner, as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India. Shri Sushil Chandra will assume the charge of the office of the Chief Election Commis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021