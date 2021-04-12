Historian Yogesh Praveen dead

Noted historian Yogesh Praveen died on Monday after a brief illness, according to his family.

He was 82.

''He had mild fever this morning after which he took medicines. At about 2 pm, he suddenly became unconscious after which we took him to a hospital where he was declared dead,'' Yogesh Praveen's brother Kaamesh Shrivastava told PTI.

He will be cremated on Tuesday morning, Shrivastava said.

Praveen, a bachelor, wrote more than 30 books on Awadhi culture and Lucknow and contributed several articles in newspapers and magazines, and was given the Padma Shri award.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of the historian.

In a condolence message, he said that Yogesh Praveen had a deep knowledge of the culture and history of Awadh, especially Lucknow.

Through his books and articles, he enabled the public to know about the rich heritage and culture of Awadh, he said.

Praying for peace to the departed soul, the chief minister also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Praveen's brother dismissed reports that he died due to a delay in the arrival of ambulance.

''Due to the pandemic, ambulance could take some time so we took him to hospital on our vehicle. We don't have complaint in this regard,'' he said.

