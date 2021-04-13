Left Menu

Makers unveil glimpse from 'RRR' to mark Telugu New Year

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' on Tuesday marked the occasion of Telugu New Year by sharing an intriguing glimpse from the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:58 IST
Makers unveil glimpse from 'RRR' to mark Telugu New Year
'RRR' poster (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' on Tuesday marked the occasion of Telugu New Year by sharing an intriguing glimpse from the film. 'Baahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is directing 'RRR' took to Instagram and unveiled the new poster of the forthcoming film.

The team released a striking visual of celebration and happiness on the festive day of Ugadi, much to the happiness of fans. The picture sees both Ram Charan and Jr NTR amidst a sea of people, who are carrying them in their hands. This visual is a representation of their friendship that will reflect in the film.

Along with the joy-filled poster, Rajamouli extended greetings and wrote, "Here's wishing you all a prosperous year ahead." 'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, 'RRR' also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. In the film, Alia has been reportedly paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia.

The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production, forced the makers to push the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production. Finally, the shooting was resumed in October last year, and the movie is currently in production. The much-talked-about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore's Pine Labs acquires Malaysia-based e-commerce platform Fave in $45 mln deal

Singapore-incorporated merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has acquired e-commerce and fintech firm Fave in a cash and equity deal valued at over 45 million, for joint global expansion, the companies said on Tuesday. In a joint statement, ...

Celebs to blame for bed shortage at Mumbai hospitals: Minister

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday accused celebrities and cricketers of allegedly occupying beds in major hospitals despite having no serious symptoms of coronavirus infection.Speaking to reporters, Shaikh, who is the guardian mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...

‘Reasonable grounds’ to believe Syrian military helicopter deployed chemical weapon: OPCW

The UN-backed International Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW released the findings of the second report by its Investigation and Identification Team IIT, saying that at least one cylinder of deadly chlorine gas had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021