Makers unveil glimpse from 'RRR' to mark Telugu New Year

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' on Tuesday marked the occasion of Telugu New Year by sharing an intriguing glimpse from the film. 'Baahubali' filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is directing 'RRR' took to Instagram and unveiled the new poster of the forthcoming film.

The team released a striking visual of celebration and happiness on the festive day of Ugadi, much to the happiness of fans. The picture sees both Ram Charan and Jr NTR amidst a sea of people, who are carrying them in their hands. This visual is a representation of their friendship that will reflect in the film.

Along with the joy-filled poster, Rajamouli extended greetings and wrote, "Here's wishing you all a prosperous year ahead." 'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, 'RRR' also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. In the film, Alia has been reportedly paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia.

The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production, forced the makers to push the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production. Finally, the shooting was resumed in October last year, and the movie is currently in production. The much-talked-about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. (ANI)

