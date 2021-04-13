'Gundam' live-action movie in the works, Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct

Popular anime series ''Gundam'' is getting a live-action feature adaptation with ''Kong: Skull Island'' helmer Jordan Vogt-Roberts attached to direct and produce the film.

The screenplay for the Legendary Pictures and Netflix project will be penned by famous comic book writer Brian K Vaughan.

According to Variety, Legendary’s Cale Boyter is overseeing the project, along with Sunrise, the Japanese animation studio behind the “Gundam” franchise.

Sunrise launched the franchise in 1979 with Yoshiyuki Tomino created TV series “Mobile Suit Gundam”. It was set in the distant future, known as the Universal Century, where human colonies in space fight for independence from Earth. While the anime series initially struggled to lure the audience, the popularity grew through the 1980s courtesy various adaptations across animated feature films, novels, manga, toys, models and video games.

