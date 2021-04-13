Cate Blanchett to lead Todd Field's next feature directorial venture

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has come on board to play the central character in ''In the Bedroom'' helmer Todd Field's upcoming feature directorial venture ''TAR''.

According to Deadline, the drama is set in Berlin and the makers are planning to start the production in September. Field has also penned the movie, to be backed by Universal Pictures-based Focus Features. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Field will produce the film via his Standard Film Company banner alongside Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions. The filmmaker's last directing gig was 2006's Kate Winslet-led ''Little Children'', the adaptation of the Tom Perrotta's novel of the same name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)