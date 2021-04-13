'Matrix' star Carrie-Anne Moss says she was offered grandmother's role at 40

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:56 IST
''Matrix'' star Carrie-Anne Moss says she experienced Hollywood's double standards on aging firsthand when she was offered the role of a grandmother the day after she turned 40. Moss spoke about her experience while moderating a conversation to promote actor-author friend Justine Bateman's new book ''Face: One Square Foot of Skin'', which looks at the ways society responds to women as they age, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Prior to the offer, Moss said she thought female actors not finding good roles to play at 40 was a myth. “I had heard that at 40 everything changed. I didn’t believe in that because I don’t believe in just jumping on a thought system that I don’t really align with. But literally the day after my 40th birthday, I was reading a script that had come to me and I was talking to my manager about it. She was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, it’s not that role (you’re reading for), it’s the grandmother','' Moss said.

The actor, who is now 53, said the stereotype was baffling as men's aging is not that big a deal in Hollywood.

''I may be exaggerating a bit, but it happened overnight. I went from being a girl to the mother to beyond the mother. It’s a stereotypical story, working with men that are so much older and aging. And people are enjoying the aging of them. While I’m much younger than they are,'' she said.

Moss is returning to her fan-favourite role of Trinity in the fourth installment of ''The Matrix'' where she reunites with co-director Lana Wachowski for the project, as well as co-star Keanu Reeves.

