Thomas Vinterberg to direct series 'Families Like Ours'

Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg will make his small-screen directing debut with the upcoming series Families Like Ours.The six-part series, which will be produced by Danish production outfit Zentropa, has been described as a thought-provoking drama, reported Variety.Vinterberg, who is currently nominated for best international feature Oscar for his movie Another Round, will also co-write the script with Bo Hr Hansen.The two had previously collaborated for Vinterbergs debut feature film, The Biggest Heroes.Families Like Ours takes place in summertime Denmark where everything seems normal, but is about to be disrupted by a natural catastrophe.

Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg will make his small-screen directing debut with the upcoming series ''Families Like Ours''.

The six-part series, which will be produced by Danish production outfit Zentropa, has been described as a ''thought-provoking drama'', reported Variety.

Vinterberg, who is currently nominated for best international feature Oscar for his movie ''Another Round'', will also co-write the script with Bo Hr Hansen.

The two had previously collaborated for Vinterberg's debut feature film, ''The Biggest Heroes''.

''Families Like Ours'' takes place in summertime Denmark where everything seems normal, but is about to be disrupted by a natural catastrophe. After a flood slowly takes over the country, Denmark is gradually evacuated. People must bid farewell to what they love, what they know, and to who they are. In the coming years, Danes disperse in all directions: only houses, schools and empty streets are left.

Vinterberg has been co-developing the series with Zentropa for a year. It will be produced with support from the Danish Public Service funds.

''Families Like Ours'' is slated to shoot in late 2021 or early 2022. The cast will be announced at a later stage.

