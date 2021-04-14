Serena Williams sets docuseries, strikes first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios

Fans of American tennis player Serena Williams are in for a treat as they will get to witness the life of the star up close and personal. The renowned tennis champion has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon, which includes a docuseries about her personal and professional life. According to Variety, the 39-year-old tennis player said, "I'm very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios - they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I'm eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world."

Under the deal, the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion will develop both scripted and unscripted projects at the streamer, starting with the untitled docuseries. That project will be produced by Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios and is executive produced by Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor. "Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well. We're incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

Williams is one of the most dominant athletes alive today. Her tennis career includes title wins in all four Grand Slam tournaments, 72 singles and 23 doubles championships, and four Olympic gold medals including two in 2012 in both singles and doubles. Off the court, the tennis player has launched businesses such as the S by Serena clothing line as well as Serena Ventures. She also supports charitable organisations such as the Yetunde Price Resource Center in Compton, California. (ANI)

