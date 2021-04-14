Oscar-nominated ‘Another Round’ to release in India on BookMyShow Stream

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:47 IST
Thomas Vinterberg's Oscar-nominated drama ''Another Round'' is all set to release in India on BookMyShow Stream, starting from April 23.

The movie, written by Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, the movie stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe and is a co-production between Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.

''Another Round'' revolves around four friends, who are high school teachers. In a bid to see how alcohol affects their social and professional lives, they start consuming alcohol on a daily basis. The film has been nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Director. It joins the company's Oscars line-up that include films like ''Judas and The Black Messiah'', ''Sound of Metal'' and ''A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon''.

Movie buffs can pre-book the movie on BookMyShow Stream on rent or buy it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

