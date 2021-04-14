Left Menu

Katrina Kaif shares mesmerising quarantine selfie, reveals she has just herself for company

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently on her road to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, treated fans to a mesmerising selfie on Wednesday, while quarantining at home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:23 IST
Katrina Kaif shares mesmerising quarantine selfie, reveals she has just herself for company
Katrina Kaif (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently on her road to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, treated fans to a mesmerising selfie on Wednesday, while quarantining at home. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie in which she could be seen smiling at the camera, dressed in a black oversized sweatshirt, sporting a no-makeup look.

Updating fans about her current health condition, Katrina revealed in the caption that all she has for company is herself. She wrote, "just me for company," along with a smiling face emoji. As soon as she shared the post, fans sent out wishes for the actor in the comments section and dropped heart and fire emojis. While some praised her beauty, others could be seen wishing her a speedy recovery. The post from the 37-year-old actor received more than eight lakh views within three hours of it being posted.

Earlier on April 6, Katrina had announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram stories that "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care." Kartina is among the growing list of Bollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others were infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', which was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on April 20, recently got postponed due to the sudden surge of COVID cases in Mumbai. Apart from that, Katrina also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, 'Phone Booth' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and a superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan discharged from hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8, was discharged from the Government Medical College at Kozhikode on Wednesday.In a Facebook post after his discharge, Vijayan...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A U.S. health advisory panel on Wednesday is set to review six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine. The European Commission has decided not to renew vaccine contracts next year with co...

DCPCR says 331 child labourers rescued in 2020-21 as against 202 in three preceding years

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights DCPCR facilitated the rescue of 331 child labourers from factories, bakery units, etc. in 2020-21 as against 202 in the preceding three years, it said in a statement on Wednesday.This is a...

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP and TMC in his maiden poll outing in Bengal

In his maiden campaign in poll-bound West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed BJPs claim to build Sonar Banglagolden Bengal as a mirage and said the saffron party has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and div...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021