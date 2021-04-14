Katrina Kaif shares mesmerising quarantine selfie, reveals she has just herself for company

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently on her road to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, treated fans to a mesmerising selfie on Wednesday, while quarantining at home. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie in which she could be seen smiling at the camera, dressed in a black oversized sweatshirt, sporting a no-makeup look.

Updating fans about her current health condition, Katrina revealed in the caption that all she has for company is herself. She wrote, "just me for company," along with a smiling face emoji. As soon as she shared the post, fans sent out wishes for the actor in the comments section and dropped heart and fire emojis. While some praised her beauty, others could be seen wishing her a speedy recovery. The post from the 37-year-old actor received more than eight lakh views within three hours of it being posted.

Earlier on April 6, Katrina had announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram stories that "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care." Kartina is among the growing list of Bollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others were infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', which was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on April 20, recently got postponed due to the sudden surge of COVID cases in Mumbai. Apart from that, Katrina also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, 'Phone Booth' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and a superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (ANI)

