One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

One Piece is one of the longest-running mangas throughout the world. One Piece Chapter 1011 will not release in the coming week. The Japanese manga is on a break next week. So, fans have to wait a week more to read the Chapter 1011.

The reason behind the delay is not mentioned clearly but it is assumed that this break is not taken by the publishers as the other manga are releasing as scheduled. However, we all know that the manga creator Eiichiro Oda takes a break after writing every three or four chapters.

In One Piece Chapter 1011, fans would see the fight between Luffy and Kaido. Besides, the Kid-Killer vs Big Mom fight will also continue. Big Mom will do something new after Prometheus managed to save her.

According to the prediction of International Business Times, "Just like in his fight against Katakuri, Luffy learns from his opponent and applies his learnings in the fight. Confident and determined that he could defeat Kaidou single-handedly, Luffy instructed the other Supernova (Zoro andLaw) to leave him. He also assured them that no matter what happens, he will definitely beat the yonko. This scene leaves a lot of fans wondering if Zoro will sit out the rest of the Onigashima war, considering the degree of injury he incurred from the fight."

The story of One Piece Chapter 1011 will pick from where the previous season ended. Zoro cuts Prometheus and Killer attacks Napoleon. However, they all manage to throw Big Mom out of Onigashima. She falls into the sea while Luffy, Zoro, Captain Kid, and Law clashes with Kaido. Kaido decides to fight with four of them alone.

Raws scans will be out two to three days before the official release date. After a week's break, the manga will release on April 25, 2021. So the fan can expect to get the raws scans around April 22 or April 23.

One Piece Chapter 1011 will be out at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can see it. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

