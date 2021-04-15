Left Menu

Makers drop 'F9' trailer featuring John Cena

The makers of the much-anticipated Vin Diesel starrer action-thriller film 'Fast and Furious 9' have dropped a riveting trailer of the film that is sure to give you an adrenaline rush.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:28 IST
Makers drop 'F9' trailer featuring John Cena
A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the much-anticipated Vin Diesel starrer action-thriller film 'Fast and Furious 9' have dropped a riveting trailer of the film that is sure to give you an adrenaline rush. NBC Universal dropped the gripping trailer of 'F9' on Twitter. "It's good to be back. Watch the new #F9 trailer now," read the post.

The three minute-twenty-seconds trailer starts with an epic chase between Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Jakob Toretto (John Cena), where the former makes the big revelation of Jakob being his brother. With the siblings finding themselves on different sides of the law, the audience witnesses the two go toe to toe as they look to be the last man standing. The action-packed sequences and the breathtaking scenes of crashing cars and heavy vehicles are gripping. While the two take all the plaudits, the rest of Dominic's gang brings in their fair share of death-defying action that has seen fans eagerly await the movie's release. The trailer also marks the return of a character who people thought they would never see again. Diesel's 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair, will make his acting debut in 'F9' as the younger version of his father's beloved character, Dominic Toretto. He filmed his scenes back in 2019 and reportedly received a daily rate of USD 1,005.

The ninth instalment of the 'Fast and The Furious' franchise has been directed by Justin Lin, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Casey. It is the sequel to The Fate of the Furious (2017), the ninth main instalment, and the tenth full-length film released overall in the Fast & Furious franchise. Besides Vin Diesel, the cast members returning to 'F9' include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. As far as the fresh faces go, John Cena joins Cardi B and Ozuna as a newcomer to the star-studded line-up.

The movie will be hitting the theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brad Pitt exits medical centre in wheelchair post-dentist visit

American actor Brad Pitt was photographed exiting a Beverly Hills medical centre in a wheelchair Wednesday local time, following a reported dental appointment. According to Page Six, the 57-year-old star was spotted riding a wheelchair alon...

Voting begins for first phase of UP Panchayat polls

Voting for the first of the four-phase Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, commenced on Thursday in 18 districts. Polling, with ballot papers, began from 7 am and will go on till 6 pm with COVID-19 protocols in place. Vijay Kumar Mishra, Res...

TSMC's Q1 profit up 19%, beats market estimates

Taiwans TSMC posted a 19.4 rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations showed, boosted by demand for high-end chips from people splurging on devices during COVID-19 and from Apple Incs new iPhone.Net profit for January-Ma...

Cambodia orders strict 2-week lockdown of Phnom Penh

Cambodias leader ordered a strict stay-at-home two-week lockdown in the capital Phnom Penh starting Thursday to slow a surge in coronavirus cases, warning we will die unless we act responsibly. With the vaccination campaign still at an earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021