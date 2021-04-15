Left Menu

Renee Zellweger joins golf comedy 'The Black Nine'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

''Bridget Jones Diary'' star Renee Zellweger is set to star in ''The Back Nine'', a golf comedy to be directed by Michael Patrick King.

The project from Landline Pictures will see Zellweger will play a former golfer who set her clubs aside to make way for her husband's pro career and to raise her son, only to decide to turn pro during the ''back nine'' of her life after her marriage goes into free fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zellweger, who most recently played Hollywood icon Judy Garland in biopic ''Judy'', is best known for her roles in ''Jerry Maguire'', ''One True Thing'', ''Nurse Betty'', ''Chicago'', ''Cold Mountain'' and the Bridget Jones trilogy.

It will be the first picture from veteran producer Amy Baer's new label, Landline Pictures and King, best known for his TV drama ''2 Broke Girls'', will direct from a script that he wrote with Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

