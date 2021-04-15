Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan shares memories from her Kashmir trip

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday shared pictures and videos from her Kashmir trip with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:38 IST
Sara Ali Khan with family (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday shared pictures and videos from her Kashmir trip with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. The 'Kedarnath' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared memories from her recent trip to the "paradise on earth." In the caption she wrote, "A little bit of paradise on earth of people so wonderful there truly is a dearth @manan_tramboo."

The post from the 25-year-old actor, which garnered more than four lakh likes within an hour of it being posted, featured goofy pictures with Ibrahim, to clicks of the snow-capped mountains. Sara perfectly captured the beauty of Kashmir. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble. The movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil. (ANI)

