Prince Philip's children, grandchildren to walk with coffin at royal funeral

PTI | London | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Queen Elizabeth II's four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – and older grandsons Princes William and Harry will walk alongside the coffin of their father and grandfather Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 on April 9.

Giving more details of Saturday's ceremonial funeral for the royal, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that the procession will involve a walk alongside a modified Land Rover – designed by the late Duke himself – which will carry the coffin to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The guest list for the service includes 30 people, including three German relatives of the late royal, in keeping with the coronavirus lockdown rules. All members of the gathering will be wearing face masks and remain socially distanced in line with the lockdown rules, with the Queen seated alone.

The dress code for the funeral is morning coats with medals for the men and day dress for the ladies, with no military uniforms.

The palace has previously said the plans have been modified to take into account current public health guidelines, but the ceremonial aspects of the day and the service remain in line with the Duke's own wishes.

He passed away peacefully in his apartment at Windsor Castle last Friday and his body is now resting in the private chapel at the Castle.

Under plans released earlier, on the day of the funeral, the coffin will be moved from the private chapel to the State Entrance of Windsor Castle. It will be placed on the specially-designed Land Rover to be carried the 8-minute distance to St. George's Chapel.

The Queen will travel in the state Bentley in the procession, behind the family members on foot, before entering by a side door to the chapel.

The other guests on the limited guest list include Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, all of Prince Philip's grandchildren and their spouses, and the children of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret. From the Duke's German heritage, the guests include Bernhard, the Hereditary Prince of Baden; Donatus, Prince and Landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma, previously known as Lady Romsey and Lady Brabourne, who was one of Prince Philip's closest friends will also be in attendance.

The funeral on Saturday, to be televised, will begin at 1500 local time with a minute's silence.

