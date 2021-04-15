Left Menu

Mads Mikkelsen joins Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge for next installment of 'Indiana Jones'

Hollywood star Mads Mikkelsen has found a new franchise to grace with his presence, as the Danish actor will join Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the next installment of Lucasfilm's 'Indiana Jones' franchise.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 23:00 IST
Mads Mikkelsen joins Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge for next installment of 'Indiana Jones'
Mads Mikkelsen (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Mads Mikkelsen has found a new franchise to grace with his presence, as the Danish actor will join Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the next installment of Lucasfilm's 'Indiana Jones' franchise. According to Deadline, James Mangold will be taking over directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who still will be serving as a producer will be very much involved in various elements of the film.

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel will join Spielberg as producers. John Williams, who has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise including its iconic theme, will also return as a composer. The hope is to start production this summer, with Mangold meeting with other talents for other roles in preparation for production. Plot details are still vague on what new adventure awaits Jones, as is the detail, as to who Mikkelsen will play. The film is set to release on July 29, 2022.

The film marks another major franchise for Mikkelsen, who is boarding after coming on to the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise, replacing Johnny Depp as Grindewald, who parted ways with the part earlier this year following his recent legal troubles. As per Deadline, Mikkelsen is also getting some of the best reviews of his career in the Danish film Another Round, which recently earned a handful of Oscar nominations including best foreign film and best director. At the BAFTAs, where Mikkelsen was nominated for best actor, the film took home the award for best film not in the English Language. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for second year - CBC

The Canadian Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 13 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal has been cancelled, CBC Radio reported on Thursday. With the spread of new COVID-19 variants and Canada battling to contain a third wave ...

Pak’s high court asks govt to clear India’s 'misunderstandings' about court’s jurisdiction in Jadhav case

Pakistans Islamabad High Court on Thursday asked the Foreign Office to clear Indias misunderstanding about the courts jurisdiction to hear the Kulbhushan Jadhav case to implement the verdict of the International Court of Justice.Jadhav, the...

Iraq: UNESCO architectural design winners to rebuild iconic Al-Nouri Mosque complex

Selected by an international jury from among 123 entries in a global competition, the winning design called Courtyards Dialogue is a major component of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizations UNESCO ambitious project to ...

Egyptian architects win competition for restoring Al-Nouri Mosque complex

An international jury today announced that an entry by eight Egyptian architects won the international competition for the reconstruction of the historic Al-Nouri Mosque complex in Mosul, Iraq, a major component of UNESCOs ambitious project...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021