Mads Mikkelsen joins Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge for next installment of 'Indiana Jones'

Hollywood star Mads Mikkelsen has found a new franchise to grace with his presence, as the Danish actor will join Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the next installment of Lucasfilm's 'Indiana Jones' franchise. According to Deadline, James Mangold will be taking over directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who still will be serving as a producer will be very much involved in various elements of the film.

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel will join Spielberg as producers. John Williams, who has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise including its iconic theme, will also return as a composer. The hope is to start production this summer, with Mangold meeting with other talents for other roles in preparation for production. Plot details are still vague on what new adventure awaits Jones, as is the detail, as to who Mikkelsen will play. The film is set to release on July 29, 2022.

The film marks another major franchise for Mikkelsen, who is boarding after coming on to the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise, replacing Johnny Depp as Grindewald, who parted ways with the part earlier this year following his recent legal troubles. As per Deadline, Mikkelsen is also getting some of the best reviews of his career in the Danish film Another Round, which recently earned a handful of Oscar nominations including best foreign film and best director. At the BAFTAs, where Mikkelsen was nominated for best actor, the film took home the award for best film not in the English Language. (ANI)

