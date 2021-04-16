Left Menu

Madison LeCroy 'wishes the best' to Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez post their breakup

Alex Rodriguez's rumoured fling and reality tv star Madison LeCroy has sent her well wishes to the former baseball player and his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez in the wake of their split.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:47 IST
Madison LeCroy, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Alex Rodriguez's rumoured fling and reality tv star Madison LeCroy has sent her well wishes to the former baseball player and his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez in the wake of their split. According to Page Six, the 'Southern Charm' star told the outlet on Thursday about A-Rod and J.Lo announcing their split: "I wish them the best." It was perhaps the perfect send-off to the celebrity exes from LeCroy, after she had been entangled in rumours that she had a relationship with Rodriguez.

LeCroy had previously remained quiet when the outlet reported last month that Rodriguez and Lopez were splitting. "You kind of caught me off guard," the 30-year-old reality star said when told that A-Rod and J.Lo were breaking up. But now that their parting is official, she sent her best wishes.

LeCroy was caught up in a recent scandal when rumours came out on her Bravo series' reunion episode that she had been FaceTiming with an unnamed famous baseball player - who turned out to be A-Rod. LeCroy told Andy Cohen on the show of the then-mystery man: "He contacted me, and yes, we DM'ed, but other than that there was nothing ... I've never seen him [or] touched him."

She subsequently told Page Six of the alleged relationship, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancee with me." She told us that she and A-Rod, 45, had only "spoken on the phone," but had "never been physical ... never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance." Meantime, sources close to the Rodriquez shot down the rumours, telling the Post, "He doesn't know this woman."

Page Six reported earlier last month that Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez's star-studded relationship was on the rocks. The duo issued a statement to talk show 'Today' on Thursday: "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so... We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other's children." As Per TMZ, the 'On The Floor' songstress has not yet returned her USD 1.8 million engagement ring from Rodriguez. The outlet says the couple has not discussed it. But their source adds that the pair exchanged "massive amounts of jewellery," while together, so it's presumably not something A-Rod is prepared to go to war for.

A source told Page Six in March, "The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it." However, the former couple, Lopez and Rodriguez denied that they had split up, and said they were working things out, before finally confirming the breakup on 'Today.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

