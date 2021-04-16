Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor shares adorable glimpse of how weekend looks like to her

Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday treated her fans to an adorable glimpse of how the weekend looks like at the Pataudi house.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:26 IST
Kareena Kapoor shares adorable glimpse of how weekend looks like to her
Picture posted by Kareena Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday treated her fans to an adorable glimpse of how the weekend looks like at the Pataudi house. The 'Good Newwz' star hopped on to Instagram to share a heart-warming picture of her newborn baby, along with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan and their father Saif Ali Khan.

The adorable picture sees the 'Kurbaan' star twinning in navy blue T-shirts with Tim Tim as the duo adorably stares at the new addition to the family. Kareena morphed the little baby's face with a baby emoticon, however, the little baby's cute little hand is seen touching papa Saif's hand. Saif and Tim Tim are seen seated close to each other as they shower love on the new member of their family. Asking her fans how their weekend is going, the 'Jab We Met' actor wrote in the caption, "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys? (red heart emoticon)."

Celebrity followers including Vaani Kapoor and more than 1.8 lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform within 35 minutes of being posted. Actors Huma Qureshi, Amrita Arora and other fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart emoticons as they praised the lovable post.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21 this year. The couple is already proud parents to a 4-year-old son, Taimur. Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, Saif in a statement at that time, said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

The duo dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Aamir Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make in India Success Story: With Patented Technology, WeHear Gives New Life to 65 Million People with Hearing Issues

WeHear OX open ear wireless bone conduction ecosystem New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir WeHear OX, WeHear launched Indias first bone conduction open ear wireless earphones in the market along with the state of the art Hearing care ecosystem....

Germany confident law for EU recovery fund will pass in court - minister

Germany is optimistic that it will be able to soon ratify the European Unions own resources decision which is essential for launching the blocs 750 billion euro recovery spending to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.The exp...

OnePlus 9R 5G is receiving its first software update in India

The OnePlus 9R, the most affordable smartphone in the newly launched OnePlus 9 series, is receiving its first software update in India.The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings several improvements and bug fixes for the OnePlus 9R. The update imp...

Finland to open restaurants, give more COVID-19 vaccine to heavily hit areas

Finland on Friday said it would allow all restaurants to reopen next week after a steady fall in coronavirus infection rates over the past month. Restrictions to opening hours, alcohol sales, and the number of guests will apply, the governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021