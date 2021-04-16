Actor Vivekh hospitalised Eds: Adds details

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh was hospitalised here on Friday after he complained of chest pain and fainted, film industry and hospital sources said.

He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a city hospital, they said.

The 59-year-old comedian, who had taken the COVID vaccine on Thursday, complained of chest pain and fainted and was rushed to a private hospital, the sources said.

Vivekh, a Padma Shree recipient, has acted with top Tamil heroes including Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has been involved in social causes including afforestation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)