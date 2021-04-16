Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to comedy legend Charlie Chaplin on 132nd birth anniversary

On the 132nd birth anniversary of comedy legend Charlie Chaplin, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut commemorated the occasion by paying a tribute to the late artist on her social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:30 IST
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to comedy legend Charlie Chaplin on 132nd birth anniversary
Kangana Ranaut and Charlie Chaplin. Image Credit: ANI

On the 132nd birth anniversary of comedy legend Charlie Chaplin, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut commemorated the occasion by paying a tribute to the late artist on her social media. The 'Queen' actor took to her Twitter handle on Friday and marked Chaplin's birth anniversary by sharing a few black and white pictures of him, describing the comic as one of the most dynamic artists ever.

Kangana tweeted, "Today is the birth anniversary of the greatest most dynamic multifaceted artist, an actor/comedian, an extraordinary storyteller/director a super successful film producer, highly skilled editor and par excellence screen writer n composer, Happy birthday Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin." Actor Ranvir Shorey responded to Kangana's tweet with his own tribute, and called Chaplin the "greatest". He tweeted, "The greatest. Happy Birthday!"

Charlie Chaplin or Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin was an English comedian, actor, and filmmaker, who managed to achieve tons of affection and praises in 75 years of his career. He was born in London in 1889 and is still known worldwide for his signature style of silent comedy. Chaplin is widely regarded as one of the most brilliant comics, as well as acting figures in the history of the cinema. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: NSUI members hold protest against BJP leader over remarks on Maharana Pratap

NSUI members on Friday held a demonstration against Rajasthans Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria for his controversial remarks on warrior king Maharana Pratap.The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI also burnt a...

Unofficial EU note on redrawing Balkan borders causes angst in Bosnia

An unofficial European Union diplomatic note seen by Reuters on redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans has caused angst and distress in Bosnia, which fears an unexpected shift in EU strategy.The document was first leake...

Hertha Berlin's next 3 Bundesliga games postponed over virus

Hertha Berlins next three Bundesliga games have been postponed after the entire team was ordered into quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak.The German Football League said Friday that itll soon announce new dates for the games agains...

Centre asks Chhattisgarh, UP to increase number of ICU beds, ambulance fleet

The Centre on Friday advised Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh to increase the number of isolation, oxygen and ICU beds, ambulance fleet and focus on mortality reduction by early detection of COVID-19 cases and adherence to national treatment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021