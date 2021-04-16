Left Menu

'Thing of the past': Kris Jenner reveals reason behind helping Caitlyn rebuild her career

American reality TV star Kris Jenner has revealed the reason behind helping her ex-Caitlyn Jenner to rebuild her career.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:01 IST
'Thing of the past': Kris Jenner reveals reason behind helping Caitlyn rebuild her career
Kris Jenner. Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kris Jenner has revealed the reason behind helping her ex-Caitlyn Jenner to rebuild her career. On the April 15's episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', Jenner proved that her issues with ex Caitlyn Jenner were a thing of the past.

According to E! News, Kris revealed to her daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian that Caitlyn's friend Sophia Hutchins reached out for advice about the former Olympian's career. Kris asked her girls, "I just don't know, am I gonna want to go down this road?"

To this, her billionaire daughter Kim replied, it's "a big deal that Caitlyn's seeking her guidance". "She obviously knows that you're the best at that, and I think, you know, it's a really good way for you to heal also. Could be therapeutic for you to talk to Caitlyn and give her advice on her career," the SKIMS mogul noted. In response to this, Kourtney assured Kris it was understandable if she was still healing. "We understand that too, But I do think it's, obviously like, being the big person to help," the Poosh founder commented.

As the episode ran further, E! News reported that Kris ultimately decided to help Caitlyn and suggested her to start a YouTube channel. "You know, YouTube is a great idea, because, there's so much content that you can create to make it something where it can be different all the time," Kris shared with Caitlyn and Sophia over a FaceTime call. The business manager addressed a YouTube channel as a source of "great money". To the KUWTK camera, Kris remarked, "Believe me, this is not an easy situation but, Cait really does want my advice. So, I think what Cait should do is start doing YouTubes every day."

Kris also suggested to Caitlyn that she should expand from her public speaking focus and explore her other passions, including golf and cooking. Appreciating this suggestion, Caitlyn stated, "Oh, I would love to do that." In addition to the advice, Kris told Caitlyn and Sophia that someone from her office would connect them with the right people at YouTube.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick also appeared in the frame and praised Kris for putting her "manager hat" right back on. "I think it's a huge step forward for their relationship. I mean, you know, there was a time that they weren't even talking. No less, helping and dealing with work stuff," he expressed.

Following the launch of Caitlyn's YouTube channel, Kim and Khloe were all praises for their momager and praised her for showing her "super cordial" relationship with Caitlyn. In the end, Kris concluded that she will always be supportive of someone who needs help. While pointing towards Caitlyn, she said, "I just want her to be happy. So, I was really happy to offer some advice and encouragement over something that she's trying to do." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha suspends COVID-19 vaccination in urban areas of 10 districts during weekend shutdown

The Odisha government on Friday suspended COVID-19 vaccination in the urban areas of 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh during the weekend shutdown until further orders. However, the vaccination will continue uninterruptedly in Rural areas...

Tourism ministry signs MoU with Cleartrip, Ease My Trip

In its ongoing effort to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Cleartrip and Ease My Trip, it said on Friday.The MoU was in...

US lifts Vietnam, Switzerland from currency manipulator list

The US Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December. In its semi-annual report to Congress on currency manipulation...

Disha Patani shares throwback video from when she had 'wings'

Bollywood star Disha Patani, who is known for her fitness and dancing skills, on Friday posted a throwback video for her fans in which she could be seen doing a butterfly kick. Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021