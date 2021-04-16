Left Menu

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and what's better than tuning into some fresh music?

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:42 IST
Beat COVID blues with Aparshakti Khurana's latest post!
Aparshakti Khurana. Image Credit: ANI

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and what's better than tuning into some fresh music? Actor Aparshakti Khurana recently treated fans to a soothing song and it's safe to say that the track could work as the perfect stress-buster during the health crisis.

Taking to his Instagram account, Aparshakti shared a video of him singing the 1999 romantic track titled 'Munda Tu Hai Punjabi Sohna'. The actor could also be seen playing the guitar along with singing the soothing track. And his melodious voice will give you all sorts of romantic feels. The 1999 track was sung by Jaspinder Narula. Aparshakti captioned the cover song video as, "#backtolockdown." The cover song is sure to tug a string at the hearts of everyone who has ever fallen in love.

Going by the recent video, it seems like the actor is making sure he gets to explore his musical side amid the second wave of COVID-19. The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to make his digital debut in the Vikramaditya Motwane web series 'Stardust'. The series is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 and will explore the clash between two superstars. Apart from the web series, Aparshakti has a string of releases lined up this year including the comedy film 'Helmet' with Pranutan. The actor is currently shooting for his new film, an untitled thriller alongside R. Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushali Kumar. (ANI)

